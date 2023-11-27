CSU Theater presents production of “Avenue Q”

Photo Credit: Ava Fuduric Photo Credit: CSU Theater Photo Credit: Ava Fuduric

From Nov. 2 through Nov. 12, Cleveland State’s Theater Department brought to life its production of “Avenue Q” from Nov. 2 at the Allen Theatre.

Directed by Faculty Designer Russ Borski and under the musical direction of Professor of Theater, Maria DiDonato, “Avenue Q” thrilled audiences over the course of 10 days with its unique poly-foam puppetry. The production offered laugh-out-loud content by exploring adult themes to a room full of both CSU students and other Cleveland residents.

“Avenue Q” tells the story of Princeton, played by Logan Gallant, a recent college graduate in search of his unknown purpose. Princeton finds himself in a run-down New York apartment on Avenue Q where he meets the residents of an unusual neighborhood. Along the way, Princeton creates relationships with his new neighbors and, together, experiences a series of highs and lows.

Although faced with financial, social and romantic conflict, the characters learn valuable lessons about love and loss. The show concludes with the notion that hardships are temporary and life goes on no matter what.

Their journeys are accompanied by a musical score that only enhances the humor of the show. These fun numbers include the heartfelt messages of love, purpose, and prejudice that are present throughout the production.

The cast included a number of talented singers and actors/actresses that did well to deliver the show’s heavy themes in a light-hearted fashion.

Like this: Like Loading...