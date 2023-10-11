BOP STOP set to host Horrifying Halloween Party featuring glam-punk band Vanity Crash

Photo Credit: The Music Settlement

BOP STOP, a contemporary performance venue that showcases emerging jazz artists, is hosting Horrifying Halloween Party featuring the glam-punk band, Vanity Crash from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Located on 2920 Detroit Ave. in Ohio City, Bop Stop is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting live music across all genres with a particular focus on jazz, where artists can express their creativity and perform in a secure environment.

The night will include food and beverages, a costume contest, music and dancing with DJ Death, and “tricks and treats.” The Music Settlement, the community music school that houses BOP STOP since 2013, shared that the venue will be transformed into a “nightclub of doom,” where life-size animatronic werewolves, boiling cauldrons, clowns and other Halloween-themed displays will be displayed. While dressing up in costume is certainly promoted, there is no dress code for the event.

Vanity Crash, described by The Music Settlement as, “Cleveland’s finest glam rockers,” is known for their multimedia tributes to pop culture icons, with five album releases of original music along with covers of classic songs performed live. Vanity Crash has opened for bands such as the New York Dolls, Poison, Semi Precious Weapons, the Darkness, and Gogol Bordello, incorporating their synchronized light displays and stage costumes into every performance.

BOP STOP has devoted its time to programs for music therapy, music training and early childhood development through live music and instruments. All purchases made at BOP STOP help to support several programs within The Music Settlement.

A portion of the revenues from Horrifying Halloween Party will go to the animal rescue organizations Neighborhood Pets and Tails From the City. You can also donate by clicking here.

The venue, open to all ages, will open their doors for the event at 7:30 p.m., with limited access to free parking.

Tickets are available online in advance for $18 in advance or $23 the day of the show.

For more information about BOP SHOP and upcoming events, visit their website or call (216) 771-6551.

Like this: Like Loading...