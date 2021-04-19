Cleveland State leading by example

Be the change you want to see in the world

By: Dina Usanovic

President Harlan Sands recently announced the CSU 2.0 plan, which included many campus alterations, including the consolidation of certain colleges. However, what shocked students even more than the consolidation of colleges was the alterations to Rhodes Tower, a Cleveland State University landmark that was built in 1968.

The 21-story high-rise currently houses the library and offices. Rhodes Tower is the campus’s tallest building, and it would dramatically alter the Cleveland skyline if any major renovation takes place.

While modernizing facilities is always a good idea, it is concerning for such a staple to campus configurations. The Tower has been a part of the campus almost since the beginning, as the university was established in 1964. It is startling to consider that the part of Cleveland State University that is seen from 10 miles away could be changed forever.

Rhodes Tower is not the most visually appealing building, especially when compared with the beautiful details of Trinity Cathedral across the street. However, it represents CSU and has done so for 53 years.

The change may be a good one, as it could increase the beauty of such a unique, urban campus. Students will have to wait until construction ends to determine how they feel about such a big change. President Sands has not yet released a timeline for the construction of Rhodes Tower.