“2-for-1 Promise” Book Store voucher is now available for qualifying non-Freshman students

By Connor Mahon

Store front of Viking Outfitters at Cleveland State University, By: Molly Bregar

On Jan. 7, qualifying students received an email from the university confirming that they had met the requirements to receive a $150 voucher redeemable at Viking Outfitters. The voucher can be spent online or in store, and on all items with the exception of gift cards. It must be used online by April 27 or in store by April 30 ―both dates falling during the spring 2021 semester’s last week of classes.

It required students to achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.0 for fall 2020, be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, and be enrolled in a full-time course load for the spring 2021 semester.

The 2-for-1 Book Store Credit is comparable to the 2-for-1 Tuition Promise for first-year students, which has similar requirements, but pays the rest of spring 2021 tuition after scholarships and financial aid have been applied. Many students have raised questions about whether this is a comparable reward for their hard work.

While the 2-for-1 Tuition Promise has been extended to include the fall 2021 freshman class, raising the GPA requirement from 2.75 to 3.0, it has yet to be announced if the bookstore credit will return next semester, or even next year as well.