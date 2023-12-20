Weekly semester low to cap crime reports of fall 2023

There were 11 crime reports from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14, a semester-low record to close out fall 2023, according to the Cleveland State University Sixty Day Crime Log.

One report at an unspecified off-campus location lists nine open felonies that occurred over an hour and a half period: one count each of theft, petty theft and misuse of credit cards; three counts of criminal damaging or endangering; and three counts of motor vehicle trespass of assault at Euclid Commons that occurred between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec. 7, all of which remain open.

In total, there were four counts of criminal damaging or endangering and four counts of motor vehicle trespass during the week. A sexual imposition at Rhodes Tower West and criminal activity on school property at the Student Center were also reported.

Down from seven reports last week, there were four supervisory smoke alarm entries.

There were no crimes reported on Monday or Thursday.

Using the Sixty Day Crime Log that is available in person and online at the Cleveland State University Police Department website, the list of crime reports from the past week have been compiled into one list, excluding the campus safety escorts.

Dec. 8, 2023

Location: Rhodes Tower West

Time Reported: 12:41 p.m.

Incident Type: 619.04 Sexual Imposition

Disposition: Open

Location: Edge Apartments

Time Reported: 5:08 p.m.

Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft

Disposition: Open

Location: Student Center

Time Reported: 5:27 p.m.

Incident Type: 605.08 Criminal Activity on School Property

Disposition: Referred to Prosecutor

Dec. 9, 2023

Location: Off Campus

Time Reported: 10:41 a.m.

Incident Type: 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 625.05 Petty Theft, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass

Disposition: Closed, Closed, Closed

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 3:52 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Location: Off Campus

Time Reported: 10:41 a.m.

Incident Type: 2913.02 Theft, 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering (Count 1), 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering (Count 2), 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering (Count 3), 625.05 Petty Theft, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass (Count 1), 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass (Count 2), 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass (Count 3), 625.12 Misuse of Credit Cards

Disposition: Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony, Open-Felony

Dec. 10, 2023

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 10:10 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Dec. 11, 2023

No incidents reported as of publication.

Dec. 12, 2023

Location: Fenn Tower

Time Reported: 9:53 p.m.

Incident Type: 621.07 Menacing

Disposition: Open

Dec. 13, 2023

Location: Euclid Commons Building 3

Time Reported: 1:27 a.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Location: Euclid Commons Building 3

Time Reported: 9:39 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Dec. 14, 2023

No incidents reported as of publication.

Under the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Cleveland State University provides statistical information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the CSU Police Department website, CSU publishes this information “as part of Cleveland State University’s commitment to a safe and informed campus community,” and it is in compliance with the Federal Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990 (renamed the Jeanne Clery Act in 1998) and the Student Right-to-Know and Campus Security Act.

