Board of Trustees votes unanimously to extend President Sands contract through 2026

By: Maggie Phillips

The Board of Trustees believes Harlan Sands has improved the campus community and will continue to lead CSU in the right direction, Source: https://www.csuohio.edu/president/in-news

On March 18, the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend University President Harlan Sand’s contract until June 2026.

Sands has held this position since taking over for former president Ronald Berkman in 2018. His previous contract would have expired in 2023, but the new extension provides him three additional years to lead CSU.

The Board of Trustees mentioned several ways in which Sands has helped transform the university in his short time as president.

Citing “advances in enrollment, academics, student success, finance, and leadership during the pandemic,” the Board credits him with many partnerships and investments and believes he has improved the campus community. More specific accomplishments mentioned by the board can be found here.

This announcement fell just before Sands’ unveiling of the “CSU 2.0” plan, which was presented on March 26. This plan calls for several major changes within the university by the year 2025, including student and faculty population growth and college realignment. Read more about “The Cauldron’s” analysis of CSU 2.0 here.

CSU has recently made national news for its success with the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic, with other positive press surrounding the upcoming spring graduation ceremony at Progressive Field.

However, Sands’ contract extension also falls amidst recent corruption charges against recent-hire Douglas Dykes as Chief Human Resources officer. Passing over other highly qualified candidates, Sands has publicly defended the decision to hire Dykes, despite the ongoing investigation.

In light of his contract extension, President Sands thanked the board for their decision and expressed his dedication to CSU and the surrounding community.

“It has been an incredible privilege, and I am truly grateful to the Board of Trustees for their continuing confidence. I also want to thank the many faculty, staff and students that make us who we are–you are the inspiration that drives us, and the reason I am so confident we will achieve our collective dreams for CSU.”