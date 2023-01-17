Multimedia Journalist

Alexis Figlar is a Multimedia News Journalist of The Cauldron for the Spring 2023 semester.

Alexis is a current senior at Cleveland State University majoring in Journalism and Promotional Communication and minoring in Digital Content Production. When she’s not at school or work, she spends her time listening to new music and going to concerts. She also frequently volunteers with the non-profit organization, Headcount, encouraging music fans to register to vote at shows. Alexis hopes to curate a blend of pieces about live music and entertainment for The Caudron while keeping people up to date on Cleveland’s music scene.