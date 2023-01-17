Marketing Executive

Jack Whitman is a Marketing and Business Manager at The Cauldron, as well as a member of the Cauldron’s opinion and investigative teams.

Jack has worked as a political operative in the past, and owns and operates his own business, Pullerman LLC, giving him a unique perspective on the issues facing young people today. He strongly believes in freedom of speech and a healthy public discourse. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, camping, and is always up for a good debate.