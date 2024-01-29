The Struggles of Seasonal Depression in College Life

What some might casually label as a challenging phase, medical professionals recognize as seasonal depression.

Navigating college life presents its own set of challenges, amplified by the ever-shifting seasons, the weight of academic demands and final exams, the delicate balance of maintaining friendships, facing tricky family gatherings (or the lack thereof), and juggling various manageable yet accumulating responsibilities.

In this whirlwind, it is tempting to confine oneself to a metaphorical box, yearning for more hours in the day. The once-enticing prospect of facing the world each morning transforms into a daunting task as daily responsibilities loom overhead.

These persistent feelings can create the illusion of being trapped, leading individuals to believe there is no escape. What some might casually label as a challenging phase, medical professionals recognize as seasonal depression.

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in college can feel like an insurmountable challenge without the right tools and support. Photo Credit: Hannah Gates



What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) as a form of depression typically occurring in the winter months. This condition is believed to stem from a chemical trigger in the brain, possibly attributed to shorter days and reduced sunlight.

SAD in college can feel like an insurmountable challenge without the right tools and support. However, it is important to remember that there is a rainbow on the other side, and with the right resources, reaching it is entirely possible.

Recognizing Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Several signs may compel a student to seek support.

Signs of SAD in students may include excessive sleep, persistent procrastination of assignments, prolonged periods of staying in bed even when not fatigued, overt tiredness, diminished interest in favorite activities, social isolation, challenges with maintaining good hygiene, mood changes, and other related issues.

Students may also notice a change in weight, harder time concentrating, physical symptoms, and in severe cases, thoughts of death or suicide.

Recognizing that the intensity of these symptoms can differ and that not everyone with SAD will encounter each symptom is fundamental.

Addressing seasonal depression fully involves tapping into the wealth of research and evidence-based strategies that society has developed. Countless methods have been explored to provide relief during these challenging times.

If someone is grappling with this challenge, it is sensible to recognize it as significant. By acknowledging it, one can actively work towards overcoming the obstacle, preventing it from impeding progress towards goals. For students, navigating and achieving their dreams requires substantial hope and desire.

Although it is obvious that mental health can have a negative effect on student success, some statistics show that a good number of college students today are dealing with mental health concerns, and a big reason for that is the stress from their social and emotional lives.

If someone happens to be experiencing these symptoms consistently in a seasonal pattern, seeking professional and medical assistance is recommended for a thorough evaluation and appropriate treatment.

The Light at the End of the Tunnel

Even amid the darkest of situations, it is crucial to recognize that hope persists. When fighting against SAD, it is essential to understand that time continues to move forward, bringing with it opportunities for change and improvement.

Certainly, seeking professional help is a significant step in managing seasonal depression. However, there are initiative-taking measures students can incorporate into their lives independently.

Engaging in physical activities such as joining sports clubs, taking walks or spending time at the pool can have a positive impact on mood. These activities not only provide enjoyment but also stimulate the heart and promote better blood circulation.

To combat SAD, students can also foster connections with friends and family, creating a support system that helps mitigate feelings of isolation. Recognizing the importance of social support is crucial in addressing the human need for connection that often has the power to alleviate the struggles of seasonal depression and other mental health disorders.

Additional options for managing SAD include a form of talk therapy known as cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as medication and bright light therapy. Light therapy involves using specific lamps for approximately 30 minutes each morning, which can help counteract the effects of reduced natural light exposure during the darker months.

Exploring these options empowers students to take an active role in their mental well-being, while also ultimately leads to a more successful and fulfilling educational journey.

For students who are in need of campus resources, Cleveland State University offers counseling services, support groups and wellness programs.

Please contact the CSU Counseling Center at (216) 687-2277. They are open for in-person services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located inside the Union Building room 220 at 1836 Euclid Avenue.

In case of an emergency please contact CSU Police at (216) 687-2020.

Even amid the darkest of situations, it is crucial to recognize that hope persists.

Like this: Like Loading...