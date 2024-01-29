SGA address concerns over housing security and more at latest senate meeting

The first spring senate meeting of the CSU Student Government Association focused on recent theft and security issues at The Edge, scheduling inconveniences for nursing students and more.

The meeting, which lasted for a swift 30 minutes, took place at its scheduled date, time and place of Friday, January 26 at 3 p.m. in BH 201.

President Morris’ Update

SGA President Kayland Morris outlined the student concerns she plans to bring before the faculty senate at its next meeting this Wednesday, which include:

Dining hall hours not accommodating students with evening classes and those who fast during Ramadan

Classes at greater danger for being canceled and disrupting student paths to graduation due to the minimum number of students required for a class being raised

Inefficient response from the Rave Guardian app and escort service, particularly for international students

Morris also shared plans for an on-campus hygiene drive that will begin soon. Students can bring in products to the drive’s box, which will be located by or in the SGA office and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win AirPods. Products from the drive will go to Lift Up! Vikes. Updates will be on SGA’s social media.

Also in the works with Morris is a map of several university amenities including water fountains, microwaves, fridges and more for the student body to use as reference.

Additionally, SGA is currently hiring a new Director of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (D.E.I.) in light of the former director stepping down.

On behalf of herself and other nursing students, Morris shared that less than a week before spring classes, the CSU School of Nursing sent out an email to its students informing them that they now have an extra eight hours of clinicals per week, which severely messed with the schedules of students.

“I just find it disheartening as a student because throughout my course as a nursing student at CSU, they have continually changed my schedule and continually made it hard for me to take external classes…,” said Morris. “And it’s been a trying concern that School of Nursing students are facing, and when we try to reach out to everyone, everyone tells us ‘That’s how it is, and that’s how we have to deal with it because of faculty changes.’”

Director Updates: Chief of Staff, Marketing, Student Affairs

Chief of Staff Adam Royko shared that the draft for the new senate parliamentarian position is complete and will be brought before the Investigative & Legislative (I&L) Committee at 3 p.m. this Friday, which is open to all students.

Director of Marketing and Technologies Anastasia Hunt reported in her update that the SGA website is nearly complete and will be open soon. There is also a new general email for SGA: info.sga@csuohio.edu.

Director of Student Affairs Justin Samsa shared plans to consolidate outreach to larger student organizations such as the LGBTQ+ Center, as well as to prioritize three major issues: on-campus housing safety and quality; dining hall hours; and D.E.I. objectives in the absence of a D.E.I. director.

The next Student Affairs Committee meeting, open to all, will take place Thursday from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m., which will serve as a temporary time until a permanent meeting schedule is agreed on if necessary.

Senator Updates: The Edge, College of Business

Senator for The Edge Joseph Nappi has spoken with Ulia Spiridonova, area director for The Edge, to discuss security and maintenance issues that escalated over winter break.

Nappi also reported a series of package thefts due to carriers not using the designated locker to secure packages. Because CSU Residence Life operates The Edge’s mail system, it is up to their leadership to file the necessary complaints to remedy this theft.

Nappi also noted that The Edge is still undergoing a transition in ownership from Greystar to Cleveland State University and “essentially functions as its own entity.” In a separate statement to The Cauldron, Nappi shared that many residents have observed a decline in quality amid this transition in ownership:

“Many residents of The Edge (including myself) who were residents while it was under Greystar’s ownership…feel that quality has significantly decreased since CSU bought the building.”

He also attributed the recent security issues to understaffing, adding that The Edge “only has two housekeepers who help maintain common spaces like the gym, sky lounge, etc.” between itself and The Langston.

Nappi concluded his senator’s update by proposing an upgrade to the software system for The Edge’s cameras to ensure utmost student safety.

Senator for the College of Business Andrew Sobhy shared that Meet the Accountants Night is coming up soon, and that he will work to ensure the smooth operation of networking events this semester, including the experience of international students, who often fall short of sponsorship opportunities.

Senate meetings of SGA occur every other Friday. The next senate meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 in BH 201.

