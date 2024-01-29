CSU men’s basketball win in a comeback against Purdue Fort Wayne

During a Jan. 20 match last weekend, CSU men’s basketball came out victorious against Purdue Fort Wayne, with a final score of 75-68 at the Wolstein Center with over 1,738 in attendance.

Photo Credit: Jacob Ott

The Vikings started the game off strongly with a score of 8-1within the first minutes of the play, swiftly extending that lead to a score of nine halfway through the first quarter thanks to a solid dunk made by sophomore Dylan Arnett.

Purdue Fort Wayne responded with a 10-0 run that would give them their first lead of 25-26, with five minutes left in the first half. The score alternated between the two teams but would have Purdue’s Mastodons leading at the half with a score of 33-35.

Purdue Fort Wayne came out of the locker room fierce, opening the second half with a 2-15 run. The Mastodons lead by as much as 15 points with 13 minutes remaining in the second half, with a score of 35-50.

Over the course of three minutes, the Vikings responded with 10 points cutting the Mastodons lead to five. Chase Robinson, CSU junior, sank a three-pointer, which was then followed by a fast-break dunk by senior Tae Williams, bringing the team back to life with eight minutes remaining. Senior Drew Lowder then scored two back-to-back threes leaving the Vikings two points away from taking the lead.

The score was tied at 64 at the four-minute mark, off a lay-up made by Lowder. That basket was followed by key free-throw points earned from CSU Junior, Tevin Smith. After a solid quarter of basketball from the Vikings, they secured a 75-68 win.

The Vikings remain undefeated at home, with an overall of 12-8 (.600), and a conference record of 5-4 (.556).

