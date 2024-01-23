Three reports at The Edge top crime list for first week of classes

Three of the eight crime reports from the first week of classes occurred at The Edge, according to the Cleveland State University Sixty Day Crime Log. A total of eight reports constitutes the lowest number of reports per week of the academic year thus far.

The three separate incidents at The Edge involved: robbery using force or threat of force and theft; petty theft; criminal damaging or endangering, theft and motor vehicle trespass.

Other reports include telecommunications harassment at the Student Center, petty theft in Berkman Hall, and criminal damaging or endangering in East Garage.

Using the Sixty Day Crime Log that is available in person and online at the Cleveland State University Police Department website, the list of crime reports from the past week have been compiled into one list, excluding the campus safety escorts.

Jan. 14, 2024

Location: Fenn Tower

Time Reported: 2:43 p.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Jan. 15, 2024

Location: Edge Apartments

Time Reported: 9:37 a.m.

Incident Type: 2911.02 Robbery- Force; Threat of Force (Count 1), 2911.02 Robbery- Force; Threat of Force (Count 2), 2913.02 Theft (Count 1), 2913.02 Theft (Count 2)

Disposition: Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony

Jan. 16, 2024

Location: Student Center

Time Reported: 11:39 a.m.

Incident Type: 2917.21 Telecommunications Harassment

Disposition: Referred to Student Judicial

Location: Berkman Hall

Time Reported: 12:30 p.m.

Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft

Disposition: Open

Location: Edge Apartments

Time Reported: 4:09 p.m.

Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft

Disposition: Open

Location: Edge Apartments

Time Reported: 7:16 p.m.

Incident Type: 2913.02 Theft, 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass

Disposition: Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony

Jan. 17, 2024

No incidents reported.

Jan. 18, 2024

Location: Core Lots: East Garage

Time Reported: 1:08 p.m.

Incident Type: 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Disposition: Open

Jan. 19, 2024

No incidents reported.

Jan. 20, 2024

Location: Fenn Tower

Time Reported: 3:50 p.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Under the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Cleveland State University provides statistical information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the CSU Police Department website, CSU publishes this information “as part of Cleveland State University’s commitment to a safe and informed campus community,” and it is in compliance with the Federal Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990 (renamed the Jeanne Clery Act in 1998) and the Student Right-to-Know and Campus Security Act.

