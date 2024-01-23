Three reports at The Edge top crime list for first week of classes

Three of the eight crime reports from the first week of classes occurred at The Edge, according to the Cleveland State University Sixty Day Crime Log. A total of eight reports constitutes the lowest number of reports per week of the academic year thus far.
The three separate incidents at The Edge involved: robbery using force or threat of force and theft; petty theft; criminal damaging or endangering, theft and motor vehicle trespass.
Other reports include telecommunications harassment at the Student Center, petty theft in Berkman Hall, and criminal damaging or endangering in East Garage.
Using the Sixty Day Crime Log that is available in person and online at the Cleveland State University Police Department website, the list of crime reports from the past week have been compiled into one list, excluding the campus safety escorts.
Jan. 14, 2024
Location: Fenn Tower
Time Reported: 2:43 p.m.
Incident Type: Fire Alarm
Jan. 15, 2024
Location: Edge Apartments
Time Reported: 9:37 a.m.
Incident Type: 2911.02 Robbery- Force; Threat of Force (Count 1), 2911.02 Robbery- Force; Threat of Force (Count 2), 2913.02 Theft (Count 1), 2913.02 Theft (Count 2)
Disposition: Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony
Jan. 16, 2024
Location: Student Center
Time Reported: 11:39 a.m.
Incident Type: 2917.21 Telecommunications Harassment
Disposition: Referred to Student Judicial
Location: Berkman Hall
Time Reported: 12:30 p.m.
Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft
Disposition: Open
Location: Edge Apartments
Time Reported: 4:09 p.m.
Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft
Disposition: Open
Location: Edge Apartments
Time Reported: 7:16 p.m.
Incident Type: 2913.02 Theft, 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass
Disposition: Open- Felony, Open- Felony, Open- Felony
Jan. 17, 2024
No incidents reported.
Jan. 18, 2024
Location: Core Lots: East Garage
Time Reported: 1:08 p.m.
Incident Type: 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Disposition: Open
Jan. 19, 2024
No incidents reported.
Jan. 20, 2024
Location: Fenn Tower
Time Reported: 3:50 p.m.
Incident Type: Fire Alarm
Under the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Cleveland State University provides statistical information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the CSU Police Department website, CSU publishes this information “as part of Cleveland State University’s commitment to a safe and informed campus community,” and it is in compliance with the Federal Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990 (renamed the Jeanne Clery Act in 1998) and the Student Right-to-Know and Campus Security Act.