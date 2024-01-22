Winter break saw little snow…and little crime

There were 23 crime reports throughout the four weeks of winter break, a significant decline following a fall semester that averaged just over 16 crime reports per week, according to the Cleveland State University Sixty Day Crime Log from Dec. 16 through Jan. 13.

The reports included two individuals arrested on misdemeanor warrants in parking lots on campus.

Eight counts of theft and petty theft were also reported across the Student Center, Recreation Center, parking lots and dorms. At both The Edge and The Langston, one count of assault was reported.

Other reports include criminal damaging or endangering, misuse of credit cards, driving under the influence of alcohol, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Similar to the fall semester, seven supervisory smoke alarms and four fire alarms comprised the majority of reports.

Using the Sixty Day Crime Log that is available in person and online at the Cleveland State University Police Department website, the list of crime reports from winter break have been compiled into one list, excluding the campus safety escorts.

Dec. 18, 2023

Location: Core Lots: West Garage

Time Reported: 9:30 p.m.

Incident Type: 0000.00 Misdemeanor Warrant(s)

Disposition: Arrested

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 10:09 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Dec. 22, 2023

Location: Student Center

Time Reported: 9:37 a.m.

Incident Type: 2913.02 Theft (Count 1), 2913.02 Theft (Count 2), 2913.02 Theft (Count 3)

Disposition: Open, Open, Open

Dec. 24, 2023

Location: Off Campus

Time Reported: 12:49 a.m.

Incident Type: 431.34 Failure to Control: Weaving: Full Time and Attention, 433.01A1 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 435.07 Driving under Suspension/Revocation, 617.07 Open Container Prohibited

Disposition: Open, Arrested, Open, Open

Location: Fenn Tower

Time Reported: 11:11 p.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Dec. 26, 2023

Location: Langston Apartments

Time Reported: 2:30 p.m.

Incident Type: 2911.12 Burglary

Disposition: Suspended

Dec. 27, 2023

Location: Recreation Center

Time Reported: 4:39 p.m.

Incident Type: 2911.12 Burglary, 2913.02 Theft, 2913.21 Misuse of Credit Card

Disposition: Referred to Prosecutor, Referred to Prosecutor, Referred to Prosecutor

Location: South Lots: South Garage

Time Reported: 10:22 p.m.

Incident Type: 2921.331 Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, 615.06 Obstructing Official Business, 623.03 Criminal Mischief (Count 1), 623.03 Criminal Mischief (Count 2)

Disposition: Referred to Prosecutor, Referred to Prosecutor, Referred to Prosecutor, Referred to Prosecutor

Dec. 29, 2023

Location: Core Lots: Central Garage

Time Reported: 12:43 a.m.

Incident Type: 0000.00 Misdemeanor Warrant(s)

Disposition: Arrested

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 2:00 a.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Dec. 30, 2023

Location: Edge Apartments

Time Reported: 1:28 a.m.

Incident Type: 621.03 Assault, 621.10 Telephone Harassment

Disposition: Open, Open

Location: Core Lots: Berkman Hall

Time Reported: 10:09 p.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Dec. 31, 2023

Location: Langston Apartments

Time Reported: 1:23 a.m.

Incident Type: 621.03 Assault, 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Disposition: Victim Does Not Wish to File, Victim Does Not Wish to File

Jan. 2, 2024

Location: Student Center

Time Reported: 12:44 a.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 12:55 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Jan. 4, 2024

Location: Euclid Commons Building 1

Time Reported: 8:56 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Jan. 9, 2024

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 9:56 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Location: Urban Affairs

Time Reported: 9:59 p.m.

Incident Type: Fire Alarm

Jan. 10, 2024

Location: South Lots: South Garage

Time Reported: 6:07 p.m.

Incident Type: 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 2913.02 Theft, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass

Disposition: Suspended, Suspended, Suspended

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 10:53 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Jan. 11, 2024

Location: Euclid Commons Building 4

Time Reported: 9:53 a.m.

Incident Type: 625.05 Petty Theft (Count 1), 625.05 Petty Theft (Count 2)

Disposition: Open, Open

Jan. 12, 2024

Location: Euclid Commons Building 3

Time Reported: 6:18 p.m.

Incident Type: Supervisory Smoke Alarm

Jan. 13, 2024

Location: South Lots: 40 Lot

Time Reported: 3:31 p.m.

Incident Type: 623.02 Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 625.05 Petty Theft, 625.07 Motor Vehicle Trespass

Disposition: Open, Open, Open

Under the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Cleveland State University provides statistical information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the CSU Police Department website, CSU publishes this information “as part of Cleveland State University’s commitment to a safe and informed campus community,” and it is in compliance with the Federal Crime Awareness and Campus Security Act of 1990 (renamed the Jeanne Clery Act in 1998) and the Student Right-to-Know and Campus Security Act.

