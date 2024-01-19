CSU Women’s Basketball extends winning streak with victory against Wright State

Cleveland State women’s basketball defeated Wright State with a final score of 72-61 in a Wednesday, Jan. 17 scuffle. The game took place at Ervin J. Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio with 1,149 in attendance, and marked the fifth straight win for the Vikings, kicking 2024 off with a seamless 5-0 start.

The Vikings are sporting an impressive season as they hold second place in the Horizon League standings. Photo Credit: Cleveland State Athletics

Both teams began strong within the first minutes of play, with a back-and-forth start. Cleveland state senior Mickayla Perdue scored six points to give CSU a comfortable lead of 14-8. The Vikings would then build upon that lead to end the first quarter with a score of 27-14. CSU junior Colbi Maples was a notable contributor to the team’s lead, putting up a handful of jump-shots in quarter one.

CSU came into the second quarter with the same drive, with a 7-0 run that would put a 20-point gap between the two teams, with a score of 34-14. The team would keep the same consistency throughout the final minutes of the half. The Vikings put up 22 points in the second quarter and would head into half-time with a score of 49-30.

The Vikings brought back the momentum to start the second half of play, with a 4-0 run within the first 30 seconds. Wright State led the third quarter in points scored, which cut Cleveland State’s lead to 11 points coming into the fourth quarter. CSU maintained its 11-point gap to emerge victorious 72-61 against the Raiders.

The Cleveland State Women’s basketball team is currently second in the Horizon League standings, trekking behind first-place holders Green Bay, with an overall of 16-3 (.842), and a conference record of 7-1 (.875). CSU remains undefeated at home (10-0).

The Vikings will face IUPUI on Saturday, Jan 20 at 5 p.m. in the Wolstein Center.

