Smuckers features Cleveland State University in its latest marketing initiative

Photo Credit: The J.M. Smucker Company

The J.M. Smucker Company, a food and beverage company headquartered in Ohio, is launching a marketing campaign to showcase where they distribute Smucker’s Products. With Cleveland State University being one of Smuckers’ clients, the company decided to film shots of the university on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“We’re doing a shoot today to mimic the looks of the places Smuckers distributes to,” shared Melissa Shrake, the producer of KP Photo, who is leading this initiative.

KP Photo occupied the Innerlink between the Music and Communications Building and Student Center, as well as the Center for Innovation in Medical Professions (IM building) to highlight that the company distributes to schools and hospitals.

Shrake added that this promotion does not have anything to do with Cleveland State’s million-dollar marketing plan, a key component of CSU 2.0. CSU will not be credited to the Smuckers’ marketing promotion.

These promotional pieces will not be shown to any CSU students, nor will they include any students, but rather, to distributing managers within Smuckers.

