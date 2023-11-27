Jill A. Gordon Ph.D., Levin College’s new dean

Cleveland State has appointed Jill A. Gordon, Ph.D., as the new dean of the Levin College of Public Affairs and Education, announced to the campus community via email early November. Provost Nigamanth Sridhar stated her appointment during the Faculty Senate meeting on Nov. 8.

The search for the college’s new dean was long and extensive, which included Levin College student volunteers as a peer jury to make decisions on the candidates. The final decision was then made by the CSU Board of Trustees.

Gordon received her bachelor’s from Bowling Green State University, followed by her master’s and Ph.D. in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati, according to her LinkedIn.

Gordon has spent her whole career at Virginia Commonwealth University, primarily as a professor with a focus on criminology. In October 2022, Gordon stepped into the role of Assistant Vice Provost and will continue that position until the end of December.

The newly appointed Levin College dean shares that she has a passion for her community, having worked to foster community engagement in her time at Virginia Commonwealth University, and has spread that engagement “locally, nationally, and to the profession.”

“As dean, Dr. Gordon will articulate and execute a vision for the future of these areas,” reads Sridhar’s email. “I am confident that she will champion the success of our diverse and inclusive student body to ensure the Levin College is a place where all have a sense of belonging and an opportunity to thrive.”

Gordon’s first day as the dean of Levin College is set to be Jan. 2.

