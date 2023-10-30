Student alleges antisemitism against Palestinian student group at SGA senate meeting, among other updates

During its senate meeting on Friday, Oct. 20, Cleveland State Student Government Association (SGA) heard student concerns, including requests to investigate and sanction the Palestinian student group on grounds of antisemitism and ensure clear lockdown safety procedures in Julka Hall, among other items on the meeting’s agenda.

CSU SGA held a senate meeting on Friday, Oct. 20. PC: Mays Turabi New senators took the oath of office. PC: Mays Turabi

The senate meeting, which took place in Student Center (SC) 350, was originally slated for the Friday before, but was rescheduled after CSU PD advised SGA to cancel for safety reasons.

Many student groups planned to make an appearance at the meeting for an apparent debate, the topics of said debate unclear. However, the absence of SGA’s faculty advisor or another member of administration, combined with advice from CSU PD, prompted the meeting’s cancellation.

“It was imperative that we kept the room respectful and uplifting. In the case that the debate turned disrespectful or out of hand, it was important that we had our faculty advisor in attendance,” Speaker of the Senate Abby Habbeger shared with The Cauldron. “Both our faculty advisor and administration were unable to attend. Furthermore, we were advised by the general council and the Chief of Police to move the meeting to another date.”

Accusation of antisemitism against SJP

CSU student David Popivker introduced allegations of antisemitism against CSU Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) during the meeting.

“They’ve [SJP] been spreading information saying that Israelis have trained police to kill Black African people, and they are also celebrating the attacks that were happening in Israel and continue happening,” said Popivker. “So, they’re celebrating innocent lives being killed.”

SJP’s recent social media activism involves the escalating violence in Palestine and Israel, following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed over 1,000 Israelis. Since the attack, Israel has killed over 8,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced over a million.

On Monday, Oct. 9, SJP members shared in an Instagram post that while they “don’t condone any acts of violence,” they do “firmly stand with Palestine and its enduring struggle for justice and freedom” and “unyieldingly support the Palestinian resistance.”

Another one of the organization’s posts from Sunday, Oct. 15 is titled, “A list of war crimes that Israel has committed in just 6 days.”

“They’re clearly inciting and agreeing with the killing of Jews and not going against it, as they should be,” added Popivker. “Their statements fall underneath the IHRA definition of antisemitism and also are a code of conduct violation. So, I would like to ask SGA to investigate and sanction this group.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is an intergovernmental organization that seeks to promote Holocaust education, research and remembrance “to strengthen the moral commitment of societies and to combat growing Holocaust denial and antisemitism.”

IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

The IHRA’s definition of antisemitism is as follows:

“Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Adoption of IHRA’s definition of antisemitism is surrounded by controversy. Opponents argue that the definition is misused in practice to shield Israel, which is labeled by leading human rights organizations as an apartheid state, from criticism and to invalidate the cause of Palestinian human rights and liberation.

In January 2023, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter, co-signed by 41 other advocacy organizations, to the American Bar Association in response to a resolution on antisemitism, noting that the IHRA definition “has been used consistently (and nearly exclusively) not to fight antisemitism, but rather to defend Israel and harm Palestinians – at the cost of undermining and dangerously chilling fundamental rights of free speech, freedom of assembly and protest, and academic freedom.”

The letter also said that the most common targets of “IHRA-based attacks” are college students, professors and grassroots organizers who advocate for Palestinian rights, as well as civil rights organizations and members of Congress who document or criticize Israeli policies.

SGA’s Response

In response to Popivker’s concern, former Director of Internal Records Jaden Stambolia stood up and asked, “Are you calling the Palestinian student group on campus terrorists?”

Popivker responded by saying, “Pro-terrorist, I did not say terrorist.” He then continued to address the Palestinian organization’s banner hanging in the Student Center, deeming it Israeli erasure.

“And if we look at the banner they have hanging right outside, they literally show a map of Israel being covered by a Palestinian flag…” began Popivker. “That’s clearly calling for an eradication of the state of Israel. It’s not like an Israeli flag with a Palestinian flag right in the middle, it’s not like a work-together kind of mentality that they have here. And by having that, it’s showing agreement with that notion of not allowing there to be the state of Israel, the Jewish state of Israel.”

Habegger reminded everyone that SGA is a nonpartisan organization that does not take any formal stances, while President Kayland Morris intervened to refer the concern to the Office of Institutional Inequity, since SGA is not an investigative body.

SJP’s Response

The Cauldron reached out to SJP to request a statement in response to these allegations.

“CSU Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) reject any association with hate, antisemitism or racism,” began SJP. “Using tropes like ‘pro-terrorist’ is racist and serves to dehumanize the experience of all Palestinians, including many students on the Cleveland State campus. We remain committed to spreading awareness on the decades long brutal military occupation, ending the siege on Gaza, and striving for freedom and liberty for all Palestinians. Everyday, the world grows more and more aware of Israeli apartheid and ethnic cleansing, especially in the last month as they commit genocide in Gaza as a collective punishment against thousands of innocent civilians, mostly women and children.”

The Palestinian student group also took a stance against the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

“Furthermore, CSU SJP rejects any proposal of the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” said SJP. “IHRA seeks to conflate advocacy for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and use it as a tool to suppress criticism of Israel and its policies. No one in this world can deny Palestinian oppression through Israel’s apartheid regime. We should be free to share that truth without fear of consequences, especially on our college campus.”

Other Student Concerns

Chief of Staff Adam Royko shared that the doors of the Levin School of Urban Affairs require student ID access after they automatically lock at 5 p.m.. However, many students’ IDs don’t actually work. This has been an ongoing issue that is still being addressed.

Education major Victoria Fields also introduced a concern regarding police wandering the halls of Julka Hall “looking for violent perpetrators,” in light of an increase in people walking into the building and hiding in classrooms.

“I just want to make sure that we’re following correct lockdown procedures, just in case things go violent,” said Fields. “I’ve personally been in a shooting where I’ve had to be on lockdown and it’s utterly terrifying, so I just want to make sure everyone’s safe in the best way possible, especially with our building being so open.”

Senator Updates

Senator of the Monte Ahuja College of Business Andrew Sobhy shared that he met with Dean Mellisa Gruys, Ph.D., who proposed the formation of an advisory board through which she and students within the College of Business can regularly discuss student concerns. Sobhy said he would help lead the board.

Sobhy also explained concerns regarding networking events hosted by the College of Business, one of which involves employers calling to complain about student behavior during these events.

“The students give the impression of the College of Business. They represent and help with the reputation,” shared Sobhy.

Another concern involved international students, who are often rejected by many employers during these events because the employers can’t sponsor them.

Sohby plans to work with the Dean and reach out to Beta Alpha Psi (BAP), a student organization that helps host many of the college’s networking events, to address these concerns.

Senator of The Edge Joseph Nappi provided updates on the state of the apartment complex’s gym, which is often very disorganized. He intends to reach out to either the CSU Recreation Center or another contact to create a sticker to place in the gym that reminds residents to keep the space organized.

Nappi is also in contact with The Edge’s Area Coordinator Ulia Spiridonova to address a cable pulley that recently snapped in the gym.

Senator for the College of Health Claire Keehn shared that she met with the College of Health Dean Stephanie Brooks. They discussed the isolation many students feel within their majors and ways to create more collaboration among the student body, possibly through the formation of a general organization or hosting more social events.

Senator for the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Honors College Jack Whitman addressed a concern regarding a recent increase in political vandalism on campus, reminding students that there are mental health resources available for those who need them.

New Senators Sworn In

SGA’s newest senators include At-Large Senator Sai Reddy, Senators for the College of Arts & Sciences Donna Salaam and Arjun Khanna, Senator of Residence Life Raiven Sanders, and Senators of Student Organizations Gavin Paulesc and Hassan Ali Shah.

All six new senators passed voting and were officially sworn into the senate.

SGA also welcomed two new directors: Director of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Keshaw Singhal and Director of Government Relations Jackson Kidwell.

A committee change request was also approved during the meeting, allowing Whitman to formally join SGA’s Public Policy Committee.

For future senate meetings, which will take place in their usual destination of Berkman Hall (BH) 201, visitors are advised to sit on the edges, while SGA members sit in the middle.

*Update 10/30/23: Since the meeting took place, Jaden Stambolia is no longer the Director of Internal Records for the CSU Student Government Association.

Like this: Like Loading...