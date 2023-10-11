CSU women’s cross country places 18th at Notre Dame Invitational

The Cleveland State women’s cross country team traveled to Indiana to participate in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational hosted at Burke Golf Course early Friday, Sept. 29, finishing in 18th place with a score of 527 points.

Photo Credit: Cleveland State Athletics

The Vikings ran in the Women’s Gold 5000m race that began at 12:45 p.m., led by freshman Natalie Keller for the third time this season with a 5k time of 19:17. She placed 100th with a pace of 5:54.

Junior Madelynn Madison was soon to follow, with a personal record of 19:38. Madison was one of many Vikings to set a personal record on this course.

Junior Ariana Coats also finished with a personal best of 19:46, as well as sophomore Ana Crangle with a personal best of 19:58.

The rest of the team followed behind with freshman Brooke Bechtel (19:54), sophomore Ana Crangle (19:58), junior Kiannah Sarver (20:21), and freshmen Sage Colon (20:03), Sophia Pomnean (21:22), and Mia Beemsterboer (20:34).

The Vikings also had two representatives competing in the 5k open race. Freshman Madeline Crissman came in with a time of 22:05 and senior Savannah Shaver finished with 22:22.

This showing comes after a strong start for their season at the Wooster Invitational on Friday, Sept. 1, where freshman Mia Beemsterboer snagged the victory. Beemsterboer paced the team once again with a 50th place finish at the All-Ohio Championships on Friday, Sept. 15, among other solid performances from the Vikings.

CSU women’s cross country will return to action on Oct. 13th in Bowling Green, Ohio for the Falcon Invitational.

Like this: Like Loading...