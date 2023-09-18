New “Modern Campus Presence” app places student connection in the palm of your hand

VikesConnect, the ultimate forum for student organizations, programs and departments at CSU, now has an app of its own.

The “Modern Campus Presence” app brings the resources of the website, including the student organization directory and full event calendar, and other new features right to the palm of your hand.

Photo Credit: Google Play

The student organization directory, found under “Organizations,” houses the over 200 organizations at CSU, with the details of each organization’s officers, dates and times for meetings, upcoming events and contact information. The “Events” section of the app makes it easier to navigate through all the upcoming events hosted by student organizations.

A new, unique feature to the app it’s the ability to create a special QR code which can be used to quickly check in to events. This allows student organizations to efficiently admit guests and get accurate attendance figures. For organizations, all you need is to be an administrator for your organization, and you can collect attendance during your events.

To get your QR code, simply enter the app, click the green bars in the upper left and log in using your CSU credentials. Once logged in, you will automatically see your code.

Students can easily add an event of interest to their phone’s calendars and check into the event using the code upon entry.

Campus forms are the only feature exclusive to the VikesConnect website. These forms range from organization registration to printing/duplicating requests to officer/advisor updates.

The Center for Campus Engagement is excited about the new Modern Campus Presence app and encourages all students to download it to stay connected.

The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

