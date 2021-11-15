Women’s swimming and diving shows some growing pains, win big against Oberlin

The young team has struggled early on, only recently grabbing their first win of the season

The Cleveland State University women’s swimming and diving team did not start off the season like they hoped to. The team did not get a win until Nov. 5 where they took down Oberlin College 169-67 but fell to Findlay 138-100. They struggled out of the gate and have continued to struggle throughout the season.

The women’s team looks on as one of their teammates dives in. Photo by Matthew Keyerleber

Looking at the group’s first win, freshman Mackenzie Lipnick started the individual races getting a win in the 1650-yard freestyle. Sophomore Lauren Lewis came away with a win in the 400-yard individual medley. Freshman Madison Taker was a winner in the 500-yard freestyle. Freshman Reagan St. Clair had an impressive meet with two runner-up finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle. Finally, the team finished first and second in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

While the team has not had the best year so far, the roster is very young. The team has 21 women rostered with seven freshmen and seven sophomores. With the team’s roster being so young, this means the team will suffer growing pains now, but they will grow and become better in the future because of it.

A women’s swimmer gets off the block and prepares to get into the water. Photo by Matthew Keyerleber

Hopefully, their recent win can spark some confidence in the team and really get them going as the winter months arrive. There is plenty of time for this team to grow and turn into the team that Cleveland State is looking for.

Looking forward, the team is off until Nov. 18, which is the start of the three-day Magnus Cup. After their at-home invitational, the team has the entire month of December off from meets and will return to the action the first week of January. The team has a loaded month of January before the Horizon League Championships in mid-February.