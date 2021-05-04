Women’s track and field sets three program record ahead of championship

By: Ramandeep Arora

Cleveland State track and field competed at the MountaineerTwilight event this past weekend and set three program records, Photo from: CSU Athletics

After an impressive performance at the RedHawk Invitational, the Cleveland State University women’s track and field battled their way into the Mountaineer Twilight, which was hosted by West Virginia University on May 1. With three program records at Mountaineer Twilight, the Vikings are all set for the upcoming Horizon League Championship.

In the sprint category, senior Tylar Mixon and freshman Zoe Dellaserra secured a top-10 individual finish out of 200 total runners with times of 25.66 and 26.55 respectively. Additionally, the relay racers sophomore Allison Pankow, sophomore Dynasty Ervin, Tylar Mixon and Zoe Dellaserra became the first finishers in the 4×100 meter relay race.

“The Cauldron” was able to interview junior runner, Kamryn Sharer, who was excited to share about her experience at the Mountaineer Twilight.

“We finished it well by setting some good records for javelins, sprints, hurdles and relays. We hope we do the same for the Horizon League next weekend,” Sharer said.

Sharer showed a positive competing attitude as a shot putter, who competed well with a mark of 11.64 in the shot put event. Sharer also talked about how she is preparing herself for the upcoming championship and looking forward to displaying better results in the javelin throw.

The CSU’s women’s track and field will have their Horizon League 2021 Championship from May 7-9 at Youngstown State University. To keep up with the Vikings track and field, visit csuvikings.com for championship updates.