On campus vaccination paused, following CDC and FDA guidelines

Plans for the on-campus vaccination site just for CSU students will be put on hold until the CDC and FDA can look into the reported side effects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. By: Connor Mahon

On April 8, Cleveland State University opened an on campus vaccination center, independent of the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic. Held in the Recreation Center and created under the direction of Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, the center was initially posed to deliver up to 10,000 single dose vaccinations to CSU students.

In accordance with CDC and FDA guidance, vaccine distribution was temporarily halted at the vaccination site, which offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following concerns of rare side effects. Six vaccine recipients in the U.S. reportedly developed “a rare and severe type of blood clot,” according to the joint CDC and FDA statement. These six cases occurred after 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, making the side effect “extremely rare.”

The clinic initially opened just one week after governor Dewine announced plans to vaccinate college students “before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May.” The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was chosen because of its single dose, to avoid a 3-4 week waiting period that would complicate vaccine distribution to travelling students.

The clinic, open just for CSU students, was originally planned to operate until May 7th, for a total of 10,000 appointments. All appointments were for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Getting as many people in our CSU family vaccinated as we can is the quickest way to get back to normal,” Dr. Forrest Faison, CSU’s Senior Vice President for Research & Innovation and Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, told “The Cauldron” prior to the vaccination pause.

CSU addressed students who had received the vaccine at the CSU Vaccine Center in an email sent the morning of April 13.

“If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Rec Center, there is no need to change your behavior or activities,” it reads, “If you have questions or any new symptoms of concern, contact your doctor, and/or call the MetroHealth Covid hotline at 440-59-COVID (440-592-6843).”

The email also said the university would be in touch with the vaccine recipients, as well as all students, as more information becomes available.