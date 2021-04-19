CSU women’s tennis secures seventh straight win with matches against Northern Kentucky

By: Maddie Saines

CSU’s women’s tennis team is on a seven game win streak, coming out on top in their last two match-ups with Northern Kentucky University. By: Molly Bregar

The Cleveland State University women’s tennis team secured two victories this past weekend at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion against Northern Kentucky University to wrap up their home matches this season.

These wins come in a streak of success with the team winning five prior matches in a row against St. Bonaventure University, Oakland University, and Indiana University- Purdue University Indianapolis.

In the first match-up on Saturday, April 17, freshman Bethany Yauch, senior Gaby Schoenburg, senior Kateryna Avram, and senior Blanche Lenoan all secured victories in their double events match in the second spot with a final score of 6-3.

Seniors Miruna Vasilescu, Klara Mrcela, and Lenoan all secured victories for the Vikings in singles matches this weekend. Vasilescu won her matches, 6-4 and 6-1, and Lenoan followed by winning 6-3 and 6-1. Mrcela helped the Vikings maintain their streak by winning her singles matches 6-0, 5-7, & 7-5 respectively.

On Sunday, April 18, the Vikings continued their match-up with Northern Kentucky. Again, Vasilescu, Mrcela, Yauch, and Lenoan were all strong singles competitors and swept their opponents. Freshman Selma Tounsi also competed in Sunday’s singles matches defeating her opponent in two of three matches with scores of 7-5 and 1-0.

The Vikings also came out on top in two of three match-ups in doubles play. Mrcela and Vasilescu defeated their opponent 7-5 and Lenoan and Avram came out on top with a score of 6-1. Overall, CSU is sending Northern Kentucky home with a final score of 6-1- the Vikings reigning victorious.



The CSU women’s tennis will conclude their season against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on April 24-25 in Milwaukee. To keep up with the Vikings as they play their final season match-ups, visit csuvikings.com.