CSU presents virtual spring dance concert

Interview with dancers, Kazimir Klein & Saige Rook

By: Trinity Stevens

From solos and duets to full group pieces, the Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance is bringing their latest works to the screen. In an annual dance concert that would normally take place in the Allen Theatre complex, this year’s concert will consist of pre-recorded performances by students and faculty brought to audiences over Zoom on the evening of April 23. The department has presented a few informal virtual showings already this year, but this one will differ because it was recorded in the black box studio theatre space on the 5th floor of CSU’s 13th Street Building.

CSU’s Dance department flyer for the virtual showcase event. Photo by: Trinity Stevens

“The Cauldron” asked two of the student dancers, Kazimir Klein and Saige Rook—both are dance majors on the community track and are members of the CSU Dance Company— about their experience with the filming process.

“We’ve learned to adapt. It was something that got better as the year progressed and we found different ways of what worked. For example, this last showing of the season is being filmed in our black box theatre rather than the studio which creates more of a finished product,” both student dancers commented,

Klein and Rook are recording a duet together for the virtual event. The piece is being set by Lynn Deering, Director of Dance at CSU, and is adapted from a piece that was originally set to be performed before the pandemic.

“Some of it has also been inspired by reflection on the pandemic and missing that sense of touch.” stated the dancers. “Obviously it has been over a year since either of us have been able to partner, so it was having to get readjusted to that and in a way that was safe.”

Other pieces include works by guest artist in residence, Antonio Brown, for the CSU Dance Company.

Rook, who is a current junior also studying health sciences, comments that being a member of the CSU Dance Company has contributed positively to her experience at CSU.

“We are a fairly small group, so it has allowed us to form a strong sense of community among us dancers,” Rook said.

Klein, who is a current senior, also added,“It helps you learn how to move off of and in sync with the dancers around you.”

Klein and Rook also mentioned that viewing a college dance production can open the audience’s eyes to emerging artists.

“It also has the potential to broaden their understanding of what dance is,” Klein and Rook exclaimed.

To stay up to date with the most recent dance department happenings, please visit their webpage here.