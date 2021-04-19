Coach Gates named HoopDirt D1 Coach of the Year

By: August Vullo

Coach Gates has been chosen as HoopDirt.com’s D1 Coach of the Year for 2021 after his historic season with the Cleveland State men’s basketball program. Source: CSU Athletics Department

Cleveland State University men’s Head Basketball Coach Dennis Gates continues to pile up the accolades. Not only was he named Horizon League Coach of the Year, but HoopDirt.com named him as their D1 coach of the year after an amazing season with the Vikings.

During this past season Gates led the Vikings to win the Horizon League title, which had only been done twice in CSU basketball history. This was followed up by their first NCAA tournament spot since 2009.

Not only did they make it to the tournament, but during the regular season they had the best league record- which the team has not had for a decade. The Vikings finished with 16 wins- which was top of the Horizon League. They had a nine game winning streak, which is second in Vikings history- three shy of the 12 set in 2010-2011.

Another thing to add is that coach Gates has won back-to-back coach of the year awards for the Horizon League. Not only has he been a great mentor on the court, but he has done a great job off the court. Nine players were named to the Horizon League honor roll, eight players were named to the dean’s list, and one player on the president’s list. That one player was Ben Sternberg who has been in the CSU spotlight since Gates took him as a walk on this season. Coach Gates better get a bigger shelf because he is going to need it for all of his future accolades.