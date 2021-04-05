Women’s fencing concludes season with best finish since 1995

By: Ramandeep Arora

Cleveland State University women’s fencing concluded their 2020-21 campaign at the NCAA championship on March 28 at Penn State University’s Bryce Jordan Center. The trio consisting of Amanda Provance, Shelbie Seeburg and Dorian Pichola showed strong performances bringing Cleveland State to a top 21 finish. The final placement of Provance, Seeburg and Pichola was 18, 23 and 24 respectively.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team trained themselves with all essential measures to prevent the virus spread, including social distancing and frequent sanitizing protocols. The team ranked 17 overall in the NCAA Fencing Championships. This is the best finish for the team in 26 years.

Provance showed a fantastic victory over North Chapel Hill in the fourth round, while Pichola and Seeburg played off well in round three. This season turned out to be a phenomenal season as it concluded with the best finish since 1995.

“The Cauldron” was able to interview Pichola, about the season wrap up at the Horizon League Championship.

“This was the best finish we had in the years so far and we are proud of the results we got,” Pichola said.

The NCAA Fencing Championship marked the end of the regular fencing season. Fans can keep up with the women’s and men’s fencing teams here.