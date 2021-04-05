Vikings lacrosse mid season recap

By: August Vullo

In the middle of the season, the Cleveland State University men’s lacrosse team is sitting at 2-4. The one win coming from an away win at Bellarmine University, where the Vikings scored eight points to Bellarmine’s one. The Vikings also recently won in a blowout against Virginia Military Institute 16-4.

Season standouts so far include redshirt senior attack Chase Baker and sophomore attack Brendan Sigurdson, who are tied with a team high of six goals scored in a season. Sophomore attack, Dylan Warner and junior midfielder Nick Polydoras, have each scored four goals this season. In third we have redshirt senior midfielder, Stephen Masi with three goals scored this season.

The Vikings are coming off nearly a two-month streak consisting of five away games with a home game against VMI. The Vikings managed to earn the blowout win against VMI scoring 16 total goals.

The second half of the season has the Vikings going against Robert Morris University and Bellarmine, Utah at home, and VMI again to close out the season. The combined record of those teams is 8-22. The Vikings can look to take advantage of the easy schedule and have the potential to have a five game win streak to close off the season. The next match up for the Vikings will be at RMU on April 10. Fnas can keep up with Vikings lacrosse here.