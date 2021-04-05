By: Ramandeep Arora

CSU men’s tennis has had an incredible season thus far. Luke Phillips (pictured above) currently holds the men’s tennis record with 10 wins and three losses this season, Source: CSU Athletics Department.

The Cleveland State University men’s tennis team had quite a March to remember, and they are looking for more victories the rest of the season. With an incredible lead of 10-4 in the Horizon League, CSU has gained its momentum for the remaining matches this season.

After securing victories against St Bonaventure University, Xavier University and University of Illinois at Chicago, the Vikings managed one more win against Case Western Reserve University at Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion, winning 4-3. CSU men’s singles started off behind and gave CWRU a powerful start with two points. Junior Clark Bilinovich was able to tie the match to help CSU eventually win that match up.

Senior Matthew Terry and freshman Maxime Mareschal-Hay also secured the second spot doubles win with a 6-4 against CWRU. Bilinovich and sophomore Kade Mindry secured the third spot with a 6-3 win.

The impressive wins over CWRU and earlier season matches make the Vikings one to watch for the remainder of the season. The Vikings will have their next match against Youngstown State University on April 10, at 2 pm at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion. To catch live stats and updates, check out csuvikings.com.