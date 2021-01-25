Cleveland State women’s soccer season finally gets green light

By: Maddie Saines

The Cleveland State University women’s soccer program has finally announced their season game schedule after the Coronavirus pandemic delayed their typical fall season.

COVID-19 has caused detrimental effects on collegiate athletic programs and student-athletes around the country. The virus has especially impeded the ability of several fall sports programs to begin their seasons as usual, including CSU’s women’s soccer team.

Throughout the season the Vikings will take on nine out of 12 Horizon League competitors, including; Indiana University- Purdue University Indianapolis, Wright State University, Oakland University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Youngstown State University, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Green Bay, Northern Kentucky University, Robert Morris University, and University of Detroit Mercy.

Instead of the usual August to November competition, the Vikings will begin their season on Wednesday, Feb. 3. against the IUPUI Jaguars. CSU will play a 10-week schedule every Wednesday until March 30 when they head to RMU and April 10 when the Vikings host their last game of the season against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Horizon League Championship dates have not yet been announced.

CSU’s first home contest will be at Krenzler Field against the WSU Raiders on Wednesday, Fe. 10 at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, spectators will not be allowed at the beginning of the season.