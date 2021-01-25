Cleveland State spring theatre lineup

By Skylar Bridgeforth

While the Coronavirus has put a stop to in-person events, theatre lovers will be happy to know that Cleveland State University’s theatre program is rising to the challenge. They will produce two plays, both of which will be rehearsed over Zoom concluding with virtual performances. This spring theatre lineup will showcase two different COVID-19 friendly shows directed by CSU faculty.

Holly Holsinger will direct “The Red Bike” by Caridad Svich. It is an emotion-filled performance told from the viewpoint of a pre-adolescent boy about, “the divide between those who have and those who long for.” Performances of this production will run virtually March 11-13.

The second play, “The Moors,” by Jen Silverman and directed by Toby Vera Bercovici. This show is a dark contemporary comedy about the longing for love, power, and immortality. Virtual performances of this production will be held April 15-17.

The writers, actors, and directors of these plays have adopted a different way of viewing the trials that they face. Viewing the Zoom-stage as a “platform full of new possibilities,” rather than as a restriction. More up to date information regarding times and tickets can be found here as it becomes available.

Cleveland Play House Square, Cleveland Ohio, By: Trinity Stevens