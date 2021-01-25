Cleveland Play House to hold celebration of life for Kevin Moore

By: Trinity Stevens

Celebration of Life announcement for former CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore, via: https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/

Cleveland Playhouse is a firm supporter of the Cleveland State University theatre and dance programs. It, therefore, seems fit to mention the passing of its managing director. Kevin Moore had been Cleveland Playhouse’s managing director for over a decade and passed away in October 2020. While his passing took place a matter of months ago, considering the current Coronavirus pandemic, no public memorial service could be held.

This is why Cleveland Playhouse has decided to host a virtual event to honor the life and accomplishments of their late Managing Director, Kevin Moore. This celebration of life will take place via zoom on Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. The event is open to the public, and is encouraged to attend. More information can be found on the event description via the Cleveland Playhouse Facebook page.



Please note that while everyone is welcome, Cleveland Playhouse requires an RSVP in advance. The form to do so is available on the Cleveland Playhouse website and must be completed no later than Feb. 1. Those attending can also share a memory of Kevin Moore if they choose to do so, however must select that they are doing so on the registration and RSVP form.