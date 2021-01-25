The spring semester Marathon

By: Mia Mills

Cleveland State University has had to make changes to the spring semester in response to COVID-19, By: Molly Bregar

Cleveland State has created many changes to combat the Coronavirus. Incoming students had their orientation through Zoom before the fall term began, not to mention the reduced offerings of in-person classes compared to a ‘typical’ term. The next few semesters will be far from normal, as students and faculty learn to navigate pandemic learning.

The administration has added spring recess to the end of winter break and added two additional reading days to the semester: March 10 and April 8. They have altered spring recess to reduce the chance of transmitting the virus between family and other students.

Are the two additional reading days enough time for students to take a well-deserved break during the spring semester? Studies show that too short of holidays are mostly spent transitioning to and from learning and not enough time relaxing. Along with that, are two small days enough to save students from burnout?

On the other hand, the extended winter break gives students the opportunity to pick up seasonal jobs and spend needed time with family. The traditional week-long spring break would be just enough time for students to relax, pick up extra hours working, and have enough time to transition between downtime and school.

Traditionally, many students use spring break to take vacations or go home, possibly resulting in many COVID-19 cases to hit the university upon students’ return. Only time will tell if the changes to the spring schedule are effective in reducing COVID-19 cases, but returning from winter break poses the same concerns as returning from spring break.