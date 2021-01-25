An unadvertised requirement to return to CSU

By: Dina Usanovic

Many Ohio universities have required a negative COVID test to return to campus for the spring semester, including Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, and Baldwin Wallace University. This left me wondering whether Cleveland State would follow suit for future semesters. However, it became apparent that CSU had a similar requirement, unbeknownst to most students.

Prior to move-in day for the spring semester, students were sent an email explaining that a negative COVID test would be required to stay in the dorms. Said email was unfortunately sent to junk mail, resulting in many students not seeing it. Upon move-in day, students were turned away for not having COVID tests in their recent records.

While this was an unforeseen error, the university could have advertised this new requirement with more than a simple email. The requirement is only in place for dorm residents. Why would commuters, who have the same classes as residents, not need a negative COVID test to return to campus, as well?

Requiring a negative COVID test ensures a safe return to campus— which should be applauded. However, it could have been delivered in a much more efficient way. With an end to this pandemic in sight, it is important to continue practicing social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing/sanitizing. It is important for the university and for everyone’s health that we each do our part to keep each other safe.